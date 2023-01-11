Play Brightcove video

Ryan Dollard meets award-winning Carlisle author, M. W. Craven

An award-winning crime fiction author from Carlisle has concluded talks with major Hollywood executives to develop one of his novels for television.

Mike Craven, from the Belle Vue area of the city, has a worldwide fan base with his books achieving best-seller status as far afield as Japan.

The former probation officer has penned seven novels to date which have been translated into 26 languages and received rave reviews, as well as winning a series of coveted Gold Dagger awards from the Crime Writers Association.

Now, Mike has revealed that he has chosen a major streaming platform to develop his latest work into a TV adaptation, following talks with household names including Steven Spielberg and Channing Tatum.

Mike has been in talks with several major Hollywood studio's and household names, including director Steven Spielberg Credit: PA Media

Whilst he can’t divulge too many details about the project, he has confirmed that he received more than 25 offers from studio executives in Hollywood - a far cry from his writing study in the Carlisle home he shares with wife Joanne and springer-spaniel Bracken.

“I made a conscious decision at the start that I wanted to be known as the bloke that writes books set in Cumbria,” explains Mike.

“I wanted to write about the Cumbria I know and love, based on my years in the county’s Probation Service, and over time I have made Cumbria a part of the story.”

His characters have given millions of readers an insight into Cumbrian life.

Mike said: “My characters spend time in the Kings Head in Carlisle, they buy their coffee from John Watts Coffee House, they stay in the Shap Wells Hotel and investigate crimes on Walney Island.”

His first novel, Born in a Burial Gown was written whilst he recovered from cancer, and the experience of receiving palliative care and preparing for death inspired him to give one of his most famous characters, Detective Inspector Avison Fluke, the same illness.

“Giving Avison the same illness as me, the same experiences as me, really helped me to come to terms with it,” says Mike.

Now thankfully 20 years cancer-free, Mike’s writing career has gone from strength to strength and soon international TV audiences will be able to enjoy his work on the small screen.

