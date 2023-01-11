Catch up on Representing Border - 11 January 2023

Play Brightcove video

Tonight's programme comes from Westminster where the Scottish Government's plans for a rapid end to oil and gas production are branded naive and reckless. Peter MacMahon questions the SNP's new Commons leader on the First Minister's energy strategy. Stephen Flynn says he backs the plan but he tells Peter it would be madness not use our own oil and gas if there is an energy security requirement . Also tonight - the Scottish Secretary claims Scots don't want to rejoin the European Union as he's challenged to name any benefits from Brexit. And we report from Hawick on another day of strikes in South of Scotland schools. Secondaries shut as unions demonstrate outside the First Minister's official residence calling for a ten percent pay rise.

