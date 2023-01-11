Nuclear site Sellafield Ltd is set to be prosecuted after a worker fell from a ladder and sustained serious injuries.

The worker was undertaking maintenance and repair works in a facility at the West Cumbrian nuclear complex.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has notified Sellafield Ltd that it will be prosecuted under Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The nuclear watchdog said the incident, on 12 October 2021, was a conventional health and safety matter and there was no radiological risk to the public.

The decision to commence legal proceedings follows an investigation into the incident by ONR, the UK’s independent nuclear regulator.

The first hearing is scheduled to take place at Carlisle Magistrates Court on 6 March 2023, at 2pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...