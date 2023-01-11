Police have launched an appeal after several pieces of equipment were stolen from a fire station.

The break-in was believed to have happened in Duns between 10pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.

Officers from Police Scotland received reports of the break-in shortly before 8am on Tuesday and are continuing to review CCTV footage from around the area.

Detective Constable Liam Myers said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area that night to think back and consider if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

"I would ask any motorists with dash cam equipment who were driving to check their footage as it could have captured an image which could assist our investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 487 of 10 January 2022.

"Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously."

