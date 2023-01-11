Tourism businesses across Cumbria are being encouraged to sign-up to an initiative designed to promote the county’s visitor attractions to local residents.

Cumbria Residents’ Week will take place between 20 and 26 February, with all businesses operating in the county’s visitor economy invited to take part.

The scheme will encourage Cumbria’s residents to sample the great attractions, venues, eateries, hotels, shops and more available on their doorstep.

The initiative has been put together through a partnership of Cumbria’s six district councils, with the support of Cumbria Tourism and Keswick Tourism Association.

The objective is to promote participating businesses to Cumbrian residents, offering them a chance to win prizes in a draw after making a qualifying purchase of over £10 between the 20 and 26 February.

There is no cost for businesses to participate other than donating a prize, which could be free entry, an overnight stay, a free meal or gift voucher. Businesses will pass on a code to residents once they have made a qualifying purchase so that they can enter the prize draw.

It's the second time the event has taken place, with the initiative first launched in October 2021. A highlight of this year’s Cumbria Residents’ Week will be the City of Lights event in Carlisle. Ticket purchases over £10 during Residents’ Week will qualify for entry to a competition.

Carlisle City Cllr Stephen Higgs, portfolio holder for Culture, Heritage and Leisure, said: “It has been a particularly difficult year for the retail and hospitality sector, and I hope that this project will help reconnect our communities to these businesses and help our high streets to recover.”

Any business that wants to participate should complete this form.

