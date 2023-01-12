Catch up on Representing Border - 12 January 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon faces renewed calls to sack her Health Secretary as she admits too many patients are having to wait too long for care in the NHS. We have highlights of today's First Minister's Questions. Also on the programme - as MSPs begin an inquiry into Long Covid the former international athlete and now south of Scotland MSP Brian Whittle tells Representing Border of his experience of living with the aftermath of the virus. And The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times join Peter MacMahon to reflect on Holyrood's first week back after the Christmas break.

