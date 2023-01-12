Play Brightcove video

Ryan Dollard meets animal charity Oak Tree

An animal charity is running a 'dog food bank' to help pet owners battling with the cost of living crisis.

Oak Tree, in Cumbria, set up the initiative to support those struggling to pay their bills after figures from The Dogs Trust revealed 50,000 calls had been made last year from people unsure if they were financially able to keep their pets.

Caroline Johnson from Oak Tree, said: "The hardest thing is the heartbreaking decision to have to give up your pet when it is your family member.

"Nobody wants to give up one of their family members.

"Our pets are so often our mental and emotional support, a huge part of your family.

"Having to make some really difficult choices like having to eat and heat your home or have your pet is choices people are struggling to make."

Annabel Robinson from The Dogs Trust added: "It has been really successful with the pilot schemes to ensure that people who have got dogs but haven’t got the funds to feed them keep them.

"Rather than part with the dogs, they are actually able to feed them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...