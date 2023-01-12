London Road in Carlisle will see major disruption for 18 weeks as essential work is carried out.

From 30 January, work to replace the ageing metal pipework with new plastic pipes will begin.

Northern Gas Networks says it will ensure the "continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers".

Traffic management measures, including temporary traffic lights, will be put in place throughout.

Dan Hind, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks Cumbria, said: "We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Carlisle.

"We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible."

Most of the work will be done on the street, however, engineers will need to access some customers properties.

