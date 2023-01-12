Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley has completed his first signing as manager, signing Jack Brydon from Hibernian.

The 19-year-old centre back played the first half of the season on loan at fellow League One side FC Edinburgh.

This follows a previous loan spell with FC Edinburgh during the 2021/22 season.

In total he made 28 appearances for the capital side, scoring three goals in the process.

Brydon trained with the rest of the Queen of the South squad on Thursday and goes straight into the side to face Montrose on Saturday, subject to SFA clearance.

He will be cup tied for the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final after appearing in the competition earlier in the season with Hibernian Colts.

