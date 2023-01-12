A yellow warning for wind is in place for parts of Cumbria from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

The Met Office says strong winds may bring some disruption to transport and infrastructure.

The warning comes into effect at 3pm on Thursday and will last until 3am on Friday.

People should expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

Some short term loss of power and other services

Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

A Met Office statement said: "Winds will increase from the west during Thursday afternoon, with a period of gales.

"Winds will then strengthen through the Irish Sea and affect coasts of northwest England and northwest Wales before easing across all areas through the early hours of Friday morning.

"Gusts of 45-55 mph are likely for many, with 65-70 mph gusts possible for exposed coasts and hills.

"As well as the strong winds, some heavy showers are likely, making for some difficult travelling conditions. Large waves could be an additional hazard."

