Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson says anyone making racist chants is not welcome at Brunton Park.

The club is currently under investigation from the FA and from Cumbria Police over alleged racism during the match against Bradford City on Boxing Day.

Simpson said: "I think it is just massively disappointing.

"From a human element I think it is really sad that people today are still making ridiculous comments like that and are making any sorts of comments whether it is racist, homophobic, sexist whatever it is there is just no place for it.

"I think the biggest surprise to me is everyone who I meet who are Carlisle fans, they speak to me and I can tell that they have a good level of intelligence.

"I just think anyone who is coming out with those sorts of chants is showing that they don’t have a great level of intelligence and I just think it is really sad that we have those sorts of people involved.

"All I can say is since I have came in the supporters have been absolutely magnificent supporting the club and supporting the team and I just ask everybody let’s just stick to that, let’s just get back to that.

"I don’t have a problem if you are giving the opposition grief, boos and little bits of stick like that but we don’t need to resort to that type of thing.

"I think we are better than that and I hope that it stops as soon as possible.

Simpson says the alleged incidents are impacting the playing staff when they're trying to give their all to the club.

"It is a little bit disrespectful to the players as well because the players have went out and done a brilliant job and the players are giving them something to shout about, he said.

"There is no need for it. In any walk of life there is no need for it whatsoever and we need to stop it as quickly as we possibly can.

"It does bring a bad name on for our football club, it brings on financial penalties and we are having to close areas of the ground.

"We don’t want it and we don’t need it. Let’s try and nip it in the bud and stop it as quickly as possible."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...