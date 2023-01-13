Carlisle United have announced the signing of Crystal Palace forward John-Kymani Gordon on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has been with Palace for over a decade and has been a regular for their Premier League Two side.

He signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2020 and has been named on the bench for the first team on five occasions this season.

The England Under-16 international played three times in the Papa Johns Trophy for the Eagles this season scoring a double against Swindon Town.

John-Kymani Gordon in action for Crystal Palace Credit: PA

Manager Paul Simpson said: “I think this is a really exciting signing for us.

"He's a really talented and exciting player and if we can get him to develop and get used to first team football I think our supporters will really enjoy watching him.

"He's slightly different to what we've got, he brings individuality in his style and an ability to go past players.

"He can score goals and, like I say, he's really good to watch.

"We've been watching him for a good while now, we've all been out to see him live, and we've watched clips of him.

"I went and met him earlier on in the week down in London just to put my point across to him about what I want to see from him, and I know he's delighted to be up here.

"He's possibly found it a shock as to just how far north we are but he'll settle and I'm looking forward to seeing him play."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...