Drivers are being urged to carefully consider where they're parking to make sure they're not preventing firefighters responding to emergencies.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service says it's seen a few incidents recently where cars were parked in places that could have caused a problem, particularly during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Sedbergh Fire Station also issued a reminder this week, requesting drivers stop parking in front of the its bay doors.

Shane Parkinson, Station Manager at Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Parking inconsiderately not only causes unnecessary obstructions to other motorists, but it can also make it difficult for all emergency services to access certain areas when responding to 999 calls.

"It could mean the difference between life and death.

"At this time of year we see an increase in the number of vehicles on the road, due to darker evenings and inclement weather.

"We are asking people to make sure that their car is parked sensibly to allow emergency service vehicles to pass by without obstruction.

"We would advise all motorists not to park in front of our station appliance bay doors, regardless of the time or day of the week as our crews could need in or out of the station at any time.

"Please remember that every second counts when someone calls the emergency services."

The service has issued the following guidance to drivers:

Don't park in front of emergency service access points

Don't park in front of fire stations

Don't park over, or too near to hydrants

Obey the Highway Code and road markings such as yellow lines and box junctions

Park as close to the kerb as possible

Park straight with wheels straight and fold in mirrors

In narrow streets only park on one side of the road, unless there are official parking spaces

Don't park too close to corners or traffic calming measures

Leave extra room at tight junctions

