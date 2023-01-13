Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is hoping his side can turn more draws into wins in the second half of the campaign.

The Blues currently occupy fourth place in League Two, with Simpson believing there's plenty more to come from his side before the end of the season.

Newport County travel to Cumbria to face Carlisle at Brunton Park on Saturday, and Simpson has targeted all three points despite what he describes will be a "tough" game.

Simpson said: "I am excited to get back on grass for a start, because we have not been on grass all week because of the rain.

"It has been a real challenge for us but we are really lucky because we have been allowed to use Gretna’s pitch, we are able to go and do the work we need to do.

"It is a really good opportunity for us, we feel fresh and ready to go and I think the two weeks has given some enthusiasm back to everyone."

There have been three additions to Carlisle United's squad since the January transfer window opened.

Simpson believes that the new signings will add a fresh element of energy to the current crop of players.

"I think adding new faces brings enthusiasm. Everyone is looking forward to getting started again" Simpson said.

"What has happened this week with the three new signings is it has added a little bit of competition to the group.

"Everybody else’s performance levels and energy levels have raise up a little bit because they know that their places are under threat.

"The challenge for everybody is to force their way into the team.

"I am hoping that the signings will have a real positive impact, not only with their own performances but with everybody else’s as well."

Newport County sit in the bottom half of the League Two table and have drawn their last four matches.

Simpson says the match against the Welsh side will not be easy, so his team need to make sure they "perform properly".

"They have got some threats, they have an organised system that they play with," he said.

"It is going to be a challenge for us but you know me I would say that but any opposition we have, they are all tough challenges.

"It is though about us. If we go about our job properly and we can go and have energy then I think we can cause most teams problems."

As the second half of the season commences, Simpson has targeted an improvement to his sides home form although his side have not tasted defeat at Brunton Park since October.

"I think it's important," Simpson said when referencing his side's home form.

He added: "I think we have to use the fact that we are so far north to make it a really tough place for people to have to travel to.

"Home form has been reasonable.

"I want more wins at home, I think we have a good support coming in, really good numbers, we have to give them a little bit more to shout about and shout positively about.

"We have to make sure they stay with us and hopefully we can get more wins than draws over the second half of the season."

There's just over two weeks remaining in the January transfer window and Simpson is keen to get his business done early.

With three signings already in the bag, he says he's looking for one more quality addition to welcome into his side.

He knows what position he's looking for, but remained tight-lipped on where that may be.

Simpson said: “We know what we want but it would be disrespectful to the lads that are already here if I started naming the positions.

"It will become clear when the signings are made what area’s I felt needed strengthening and hopefully over the next week or two that will become clear to everyone else."

