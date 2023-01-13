A major Lake District route will be closed from today for resurfacing works.

The work on the A592 between Brackenrigg and the Waterfoot junction was due to take place between 10 and 11 January, but had to be postponed due to heavy rainfall.

Now, it will begin on Friday 13 and last until Tuesday 17 January, subject to the weather conditions.

On these dates, it will be closed between 8:30am and 4:30pm.

Local businesses are open as usual.

This will complete Phase 4 of the Department for Transport’s ‘Safer Roads’ programme.

Cumbria County Council’s contractors, Hanson, will then move onto the final Phase 5 section of the project - between Waterfoot junction and Rheged - between 19 January and 7 February.

A council spokesperson said: "Cumbria County Council would like to thank the local community and businesses for their continued support and patience while Hanson improve the highway network.

"Please accept the county council’s apologies for any inconvenience caused by these improvements."

