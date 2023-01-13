A minute's applause will be held in memory of one of England's rising rugby players.

Logan Holgate died suddenly at the age of 18-years-old.

He played for Hensingham ARLFC in Cumbria and represented England at the youth international level.

The minute's applause in tribute to the young athlete will take place during the seventh minute at the match taking place between Workington and Whitehaven on Sunday 15 January.

The game is the Ike Southward Memorial Trophy curtain raiser between the two sides.

A statement from Hensingham ARLFC said: "In line with the lovely gesture from Whitehaven Rugby League in memory of our much loved Logan we’re inviting anyone unable to attend the game to gather in the club he loved & played for to join in the seventh-minute applause!

"Let’s raise the roof for our beloved Logan."

