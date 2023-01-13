A rapist from Whitehaven has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Gary Griffiths, of Rudds Court, was found guilty after a trial at Carlisle Crown Court, which concluded today (Friday 13 January).

The 51-year-old was sentenced for rape of a girl, attempting to rape a girl, engaging in sexual activity in presence of a child and two counts of an offender over-18 engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl.

All of the offences relate to incidents against the same girl and occurred in June 2021.

Griffiths has also been handed a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Cumbria Police Detective Constable Gail Penman said: “I would urge anyone who has been subject to offences of this nature to come forward.

“It is understandably difficult and distressing for victims of sexual abuse to talk about what happened to them and any reports we receive will be taken seriously and will be dealt with professionally and sensitively.

“The Constabulary works closely with trusted partner agencies to provide the appropriate support which is tailored to an individual’s circumstances.

“Sexual assaults will not be tolerated by Cumbria Constabulary, and we will do everything within our power to hold them accountable for their actions and bring them to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to contact police so that our officers can investigate. You will be supported throughout our investigation.”

