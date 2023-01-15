There is concern amongst locals around Lockerbie and Moffat about the future of healthcare provision in the area.

The healthcare provider responsible for the GP surgeries in the area announced in December 2022 that they would be pulling out of the practices.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway have said that another suitable provider will be found to run the sites as soon as possible.

It has been confirmed that the local community councils will have some input into who is awarded the contract.

More than 200 people attended a meeting in Moffat this week to have their say on the issue.

Liam O'Neill, the chairperson at Moffat community council said it would be "ideal" for a local firm to take over the practice.

Play Brightcove video

Speaking after the meeting, Deputy Medical Director Dr Grecy Bell said: "We were extremely grateful to be asked to attend the meeting of Lockerbie and District Community Council.

"It came after we made an approach to all active community councils in upper Annandale, offering to discuss the implications of Alba Medical Group's decision to give notice on their contract to provide general practice medical services out of the towns of Lockerbie and Moffat with effect from May 31.

"We very much appreciate and share local communities' concern about ensuring provision of good quality GP services, and discussion took place around the approach to the national tendering process which is designed to secure alternate providers."

David Rowland said: "We explained at the meeting with Lockerbie Community Council that we are keen to ensure as strong community involvement in this as the process allows - and are looking to explore what options are available."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: