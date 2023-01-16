A man has sustained multiple injuries after falling a "significant" distance down a waterfall near Moffat.

The local Mountain Rescue Team were called to Grey Mare's Tail waterfall at around 10:30am on Saturday 14 January.

A helicopter arrived at the scene first and provided rescuers with an accurate location for the casualty.

The rescue team were then able to make their way to him on foot.

The casualty was pulled from the water and given pain relief, before being transferred to a major trauma centre in Glasgow for further care.

Several members of Moffat MRT were already nearby preparing for a training exercise and were therefore able to respond quickly.

A spokesperson for Moffat Mountain Rescue Team said: "Due to the complex terrain and challenging weather conditions, the local Fire and Rescue Service was also mobilised in order to help Moffat MRT place a specialist bridge and to assist in the extraction of the casualty.

"Several members of Moffat MRT were already nearby preparing for a training exercise and were therefore able to respond quickly."

They added that the quickest way to get help on the hills if you need it is to call 999, asking first for police, who will then alert mountain rescue teams and any other emergency services required.

