A man accused of attempted murder has appeared before a judge at Carlisle Crown Court.

Matthew Ryan, 38, faces one charge of attempting to murder his partner on 17 December 2022 at an address on Ellesmere Way in Carlisle.

He's alleged to have stabbed the victim multiple times, "primarily to the torso and back", according to the prosecution.

The woman, in her 50s, suffered "life threatening injuries" as a result of the attack.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle and placed in an induced coma, with her condition described as "critical but stable".

A spokesman for Cumbria Police has since confirmed she's been discharged from hospital.

Matthew Ryan appeared in front of Judge Nicholas Barker at Carlisle Crown Court on Monday 16 January.

During the eight-minute hearing, Ryan spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

Appearing in court remotely over a video link, he listened as defence barrister Judith McCullough requested that he did not enter a plea to the charge he faces at this stage.

Ms McCullough asked for the plea hearing to be postponed to enable a doctor to prepare a medical report on the defendant.

A provisional trial date has been set for 3 July and is likely to last for three to four days.

A timetable for the progression of the case was outlined in front of Judge Barker, who asked for the next crown court hearing to take place on 10 March, when updates will be provided by counsel.

Ryan has been remanded in custody until then.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...