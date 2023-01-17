Catch up on Representing Border - 17 January 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - The constitutional confrontation on gender recognition looks set to be heading for the courts as the Scottish Secretary confirms the UK government is blocking Holyrood's reform legislation. The First Minister calls it a full frontal attack on Scotland's democratically elected Parliament, but Alister Jack says his decision is about strengthening devolution. We hear from Alister Jack and Nicola Sturgeon, and Peter MacMahon asks Shona Robison, the Cabinet Secretary who piloted the legislation through parliament if she ignored warnings about problems with her bill. Also tonight, a health union says Scottish Government plans to ease pressures on the NHS won't work in the Borders and we report on the continuing pressures on local GPs.

