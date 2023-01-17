Four arrested after cannabis farm discovered in Workington

Four people have been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Workington.

More than 200 plants, with a street value estimated at £388,000 were discovered at the property in Market Place in the town.

Police arrested three men after a vehicle was stopped on the M6 in Lancashire on Monday 16 January. A fourth was detained during the search of the property in Workington.

The three men found in the vehicle are aged between 23 and 25 and were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to produce cannabis.

The fourth man, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug.

All four men are in police custody.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...