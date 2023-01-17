A main road in Carlisle will be closed for 10 days between Wednesday 18 and Friday 27 January to carry out resurfacing works.

The works on Currock Road had been scheduled earlier in the month but were rescheduled due to poor weather conditions.

The latest closure adds to ongoing works in other areas of the city, including Warwick Road, London Road and Scotland Road, although these schemes are nearing completion.

During the works, residents are asked not to park on Currock Road between Red Bank Terrace and Currock Park Avenue and will need to find alternate parking arrangements.

A signed diversion will be in place through St Nicholas, Botchergate, English Street, Victoria Viaduct, James Street and the unrestricted section of Currock Road.

Access to businesses along Currock Road will be maintained.

Residents will be able to access their properties on foot, but if they encounter any problems, they are advised to liaise with the site staff or to contact Cumbria County Council’s Highways Hotline at 0300 303 2992.

Access for emergency vehicles will be permitted through the closure points during the works.

Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We have had some challenging weather last week, which has caused a slight delay in our resurfacing plans, which we hope hasn’t been too much of an inconvenience for the local community.

"We are working diligently to complete the project by the end of January."

