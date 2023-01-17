The next phase of the Safer Roads Project on the Kirkstone Pass in Cumbria will begin in February.

The project will focus on a 6.8km section of the A592 between Brothers Water at the northern end and Hird Wood at the southern end.

This road will remain open for most of the time, as works will be coordinated by traffic lights.

There will be periods when sections of the road will be closed, and to minimise disruption, teams will be working every day, including weekends.

Repairs to the drainage system near Brothers Water are scheduled to start on Monday 13 February, using a traffic light system.

The first planned closure is scheduled for Monday 6 March to 31 March.

This will be between Brothers Water and the Kirkstone Inn. The Kirkstone Inn will remain accessible throughout the closure period via Windermere or Ambleside.

A second closure will commence in June 2023 to install the first part of the safety crash barriers. To carry out resurfacing, a third closure will be required in September 2023.

Throughout the works local businesses will be open as usual, but people are advised to allow extra time to follow the signed diversion routes.

Local residents and businesses are invited to attend a drop-in session, where plans will be on display, highlighting the proposed improvements in greater detail.

Officers from the county council and staff from the councils’s contractor, Metcalfe Plant Hire Ltd, will be on hand to answer any queries that the public may have. The drop-in sessions will be held on:

Tuesday 24 January at Glenridding Village Hall, Glenridding from 2:00pm - 7:00pm

Thursday 26 January at Marchesi Centre, Windermere from 2:00pm - 7:00pm

For more information and to see the next phases, please visit the Safer Roads website.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We realise that some of the work plans will be disruptive for the community, but they are necessary to improve the safety of the A592 route.

“In addition to improving the standard condition of the road, the planned works will increase reliability and overall resilience of the route, and will make it safer, especially during winter."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...