Catch up on Representing Border - 18 January 2023

On tonight's programme - The Prime Minister rejects the SNP's claims that blocking Holyrood's gender reforms is a dangerous moment for devolution. Also tonight, could the SNP's special conference this spring be set to water down the First Minister's pledge to turn the next general election into a defacto referendum on independence? Peter MacMahon speaks to the party's deputy leader Keith Brown and to Professor James Mitchell. And headline inflation dips slightly but the price of basic foods is rocketing. We report from Galashiels to gauge the continuing impact of the cost of living crisis.

