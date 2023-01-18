Major roadworks on A592 in the Lake District near completion

Resurfacing works on the A592 will enter their final phase of completion next week.

The artery road through the Lake District has been undergoing several phases of works since September.

The last round of works will begin on Monday 23 January and run until Friday 3 February.

The work will be completed in three sections; Dacre Junction to Waterfoot Junction, Rheged End to Dalemain Junction and Dalemain to Dacre Junction.

During this period, the road will be closed between 8.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

Outside of these working hours, access will be maintained where possible.

A diversion route will be in place around the full road closure. Northbound, this will take drivers along the A5091 through Dockray and onto the A66.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "We would like to thank all the residents, businesses, visitors and commuters, who have been very patient and supportive during work on the A592.

"It is great news that these improvements will prevent future deterioration, as well as make the road easier and safer for all users."

