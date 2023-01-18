A number of projects in the Border region have been awarded a share of Levelling Up funding, it has been announced.

Four schemes - three in Cumbria and one in Dumfries and Galloway - have been awarded a share of £2.1 billion from the second round of the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund.

They are:

Reactivating Galloway - almost £18 million to help Dumfries and Galloway Council turn redundant spaces and buildings into exciting new cultural and leisure opportunities.

Industrial Solutions Hub (iSH) Enterprise Campus - in Copeland £20 million in funding will drive industrial development, helping to stimulate growth in emerging industries in the area.

Energy Coast Resilient Routes - close to £18 million in Cumbria will upgrade 30km of the highway network and repair 21 bridges which serve communities along the Irish Sea coast, bringing local communities closer together.

Workington Gateway - almost £10 million will drive improvements along Workington’s highways and cycle routes to better connect the town to the Port, improving access for local workers.

The government says that Secretaries of State will be visiting projects across the UK to see how local leaders will deliver for local people.

The government has also confirmed there will be a further round of the Levelling Up Fund, providing more opportunities to award funding to places across the UK.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “We are firing the starting gun on more than a hundred transformational projects in every corner of the UK that will revitalise communities that have historically been overlooked but are bursting with potential.

“This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride. We are delivering on the people’s priorities, levelling up across the UK to ensure that no matter where you are from, you can go as far as your talents will take you.”

