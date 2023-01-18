People are being asked to share their views on the future of maternity services in Wigtownshire.

A range of opportunities to contribute to the review of service will be offered over coming months, from drop-in sessions to online sessions, and downloadable surveys.

Two separate independent chairs have been appointed to oversee the review, and to look at developing a model for the future.

They are NHS Ayrshire and Arran Medical Director Crawford McGuffie, and NHS Ayrshire and Arran Executive Nurse Director Jennifer Wilson.

They will be supported by a midwifery expert, Angela Cunningham, a retired Associate Director for Women’s and Children’s services.

Their work will involve speaking with communities in Wigtownshire to discuss the challenges and limitations people face.

Ms Wilson said: “I am delighted that the community engagement work focused on maternity services in Wigtownshire is now getting underway.

“I am conscious that this is an aspect of health and social care services where there is a very large amount of interest, and where a significant number of people are very keen to contribute their perspectives."

Dr McGuffie said: “From mid-February onwards, we’ll be going out across communities in Wigtownshire to speak with people about maternity services, to discuss the challenges and limitations you face, to ensure we’ve fully considered the options available to us, and from that to seek to develop a route map for the future.

“Everyone should be supported to take part, and we would ask everyone to help promote the engagement timetable that has been put in place, and to help ensure everyone who wishes to play their part has the opportunity to do so.

“In our roles as independent chairs, we are committed to be very present during engagement activity, attending these events, and we are looking forward to meeting everybody as these conversations take place.”

There are a number of ways for people to provide their feedback on the proposals.

Public engagement drop-in events are taking place at:

Stranraer Library, Stranraer, 10:30am to 3:00pm Friday 3 March.

McMillan Hall, Newton Stewart, 10:30am to 3:00pm on Tuesday 14 March.

People can also book onto an online engagement event on Wednesday 22 March by emailing dg.maternityservices-comms@nhs.scot.

An online survey is also available.

Ms Cunningham added: “We’ll be looking we provide updates on engagement opportunities over the next few months as this work moves forward, in the hope that this exchange of information and perspectives with our communities can help to shape deliverable ambitions around these services for the coming years.”

