More volunteers are needed to join Cumbria County Council’s voluntary car schemes.

The programme provides journeys for people who need to do their weekly shop, see the doctor, collect prescriptions or just visit friends.

More than 200 drivers and coordinators are already involved, and helped to deliver more than 5,300 trips in 2022.

Volunteers are needed all over the county, and will get their fuel expenses paid for.

Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "Our volunteers do an incredible job and play a vital role in getting people out and about. We couldn’t provide this service without their valued efforts.

"We’re looking for more volunteers to support our community transport schemes, so if you have some time to spare and feel that you could help, we’d really like to hear from you."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...