A 79-year-old woman has been injured following a collision with a car in Dalbeattie.

Emergency services were called to High Street in the town on 18 January and a woman was taken to hospital.

Investigations into what caused the crash are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.20pm on Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on High Street, Dalbeattie. "Emergency services attended and a 79-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. "The road reopened around 5pm and enquiries are ongoing."

