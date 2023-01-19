Catch up on Representing Border - 19 January 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - levelling up or losing out? The UK Government invests almost £180 million pounds in projects across Scotland. But the SNP claims the cash doesn't go far enough, and should be allocated by the Scottish Government. Also on the programme, trans campaigners take their message to the Scotland Office, urging Westminster not to block Holyrood's gender recognition reform bill.

