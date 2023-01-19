A convicted murderer on the run from prison has appeared at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court accused of escaping from custody, after he was captured following a manhunt.

Paul Michael Gerrard, 40, from Manchester, was handed a life jail term for his role in the killing of David Argent; a vulnerable 29-year-old with learning difficulties.

Gerrard was convicted alongside a second man, Gerrard Harper, after they lured Mr Argent to a flat in Runcorn, and beat him unconscious.

Mr Argent was rushed to hospital and remained in a coma for eight months before he died.

Gerrard and Harper were convicted of murder after a trial at Chester Crown Court, and were handed life prison sentences with each man ordered to serve a minimum of 14 years.

Cheshire Police confirmed on Wednesday that Gerrard had been arrested by officers from the serious and organised crime unit.

Gerrard, of no fixed address, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth when he appeared at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 January.

He faces one charge of escaping from custody at HMP Kirkham in Lancashire on Monday 5 December.

The court heard Gerrard was arrested "while living at a hotel" in Irvine, Scotland.

"He is a serving prisoner," prosecutor Andy Travis told the court. "He has been recalled to prison."

No plea to the allegation was entered by Gerrard, who was represented by defence solicitor Chris Toms.

Magistrates sent his case to Carlisle Crown Court, where he is due to appear in front of a judge for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday 16 February.

He was sent back to prison until then.

Confirming yesterday that Gerrard had been captured, Detective Chief Inspector Ian Murray said: "Gerrard is a dangerous individual and I welcome the fact that he is now back behind bars where he belongs.

"I’d like to thank all of the officers involved in this manhunt for their dedication, going well beyond the boundaries of Cheshire to keep our communities safe."

