A plan detailing how Longtown, near Carlisle, could be improved in the future has been approved by the council.

The 'Longtown Place Plan' was put together following consultation with local people and businesses last year.

They were asked for their views in a series of community workshops.

During those, the following objectives were raised:

Improving existing routes and implementing new paths for walking and cycling

An 'urban design study' to address traffic congestion and enhance pedestrian safety

Involving the local community to help redesign the entrance to the former Lochinvar secondary school

Developing a plan to improve access to sports and recreation facilities

Introducing tree-lined avenues and hedgerows to northern and southern approaches to the town

Pursue the ambition to develop Longtown as a 'market garden town'

Development of a Longtown local business association

Encouraging 'greener' business initiatives

Leader of Carlisle City Council, Cllr John Mallinson, said: "It's still a draft document, and we welcome any further comments.

"I would like to thank all those that drew the document together. It will provide the foundations for future improvements within the town."

A community group called the Longtown Development Team has also been set up to help promote, manage and deliver the plan.

Eva Rees, Chairperson of the Longtown Development Team said: "Our hope is that our community group will continue to grow and that we can work with others to begin to put the plan into action, to enable the whole community to improve their facilities, business, and the local environment over the next 20 years and beyond."

The draft Place Plan is available to view on the council's website, and any further comments on it can be submitted to regeneration@carlisle.gov.uk.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...