Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson says the club is “delighted” to welcome back striker Joe Garner to Brunton Park.

The forward joins the Blues on an 18 month contract which keeps him with the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Garner, 34, first came to Carlisle from Blackburn on a loan deal in January 2007, and quickly became a fan-favourite as he netted five goals in 18 appearances.

He was signed for £140,000 by Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2007, before continuing his career with clubs including Preston, Rangers, Wigan and Ipswich, netting 150 goals.

It was at Preston where Garner helped Simon Grayson’s side to promotion from League One in 2014-15, scoring 27 goals in a campaign which ended with play-off success.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson said: “He’s a great addition to the squad and I’m really pleased that we’ve got it over the line. It’s taken a little bit of work but we think he’s going to complement what is already a strong group really well.

“Another massive thing about this is that he’s made it quite clear from the off that he wants to be here. The reason it’s taken so long isn’t because of the fact that he didn’t want to come, it’s the exact opposite.

“He wanted it sorted as much as we did but these things sometimes take a bit of time. He’s here now and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I think he’ll be a really good person and character to have in the dressing room because he drives standards on and off the grass. I’m sure our supporters will be delighted to see him back.”

“He’s different to the others we’ve got and I’ve said for a while that I wanted another experienced striker, and he certainly ticks that box.

“The signings we’ve made so far not only give everybody a lift, in terms of competition for places and the edge that bringing new people in gives you, but hopefully they’ll also help us to push on through these next 20-odd games.”

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...