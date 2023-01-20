Man killed in A1 traffic accident near Eyemouth

A man has been killed following a crash which involved a car and a lorry on the A1 near Eyemouth in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were alerted at 3:30am on Thursday 19 January.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick from Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a truck and a lorry on the A1 north of Eyemouth, around 3.30am on Thursday 19 January.

“Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no reports of any other injuries.”

Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0282 of 19 January 2023.

The road re-opened to traffic at 2:15pm.

