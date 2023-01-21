Credit: The fixture will take place at a later date.

Carlisle United's League Two away fixture at Bradford City has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

The match referee inspected the playing surface at the University of Bradford Stadium at 12.00pm, deeming it unplayable, despite it passing an inspection yesterday afternoon.

There were freezing temperatures in Bradford overnight, with mercury dropping to -3.4ºC.

By the time of the inspection, areas of the pitch remained partially frozen at the south end of the ground, by The TL Dallas Stand.

Bradford City AFC has apologised for the inconvenience caused and said all tickets purchased for the game remain valid for the rearranged date, which will be confirmed in due course.

