Concern for missing Workington man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Workington.

Raymond Smith, 26, was last seen at 4am on Sunday 22 January.

He is described as being 6ft, with short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black trousers and grey trainers.

Officers ask anyone who has seen Raymond to call the police on 999.

If Raymond sees this appeal, he is asked to get in touch on the same number.

