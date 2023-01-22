Tributes have been paid to Cumbria County Councillor Arthur Lamb, who died on Friday 20 January.

The representative for Cleator Moor East and Frizington was an avid member of Whitehaven Cricket Club.

The club confirmed the news on its social media, in a post saying: "We can scarcely believe we are writing this, over the weekend the club has received some devastating news.

"Arthur Lamb who is a cornerstone of our Club, Cumbrian Cricket and his local community passed away in his sleep on Friday night."

It continued: "All our thoughts are with Arthur’s parents, his friends in and out of our club and everyone else who Arthur has helped.

"He has had a huge impact on so many people, in so many ways and developed a generation of young people at our club. It’s a huge loss for us, and It’s not really sinking in."On Friday evening Arthur was doing what he did best, helping others, and coaching our Junior teams with his normal patience, perseverance and fun."

Commenters called the news a "tragedy" and described Cllr Lamb as "one of the good guys".

Fellow Conservative, MP Trudy Harrison said Cllr Lamb's passing was an "unbearable loss".

In a post on social media, the representative for Copeland wrote: "At a time of such sadness it’s impossible to write a sufficiently heartfelt message to convey my devastation about Arthur’s untimely passing.

"There’s nobody quite like Arthur, he was unique in the most wonderful way. Arthur’s kindness and generosity, dedication, humour and willingness to get involved has been appreciated by so many in our community.

"As we come to terms with such an unbearable loss to our Copeland Association I will take comfort from my abundance of happy memories of Arthur’s intellect and desire to help others, his relentless campaigning spirit, his witty comments and observations and his fruitless attempts to explan cricket rules to me.

"My deepest condolences and thoughts are with his mum and dad, Barbara and Christopher. I shall treasure forever our times together and know I’ll be joined by everyone that has had the pleasure of knowing Arthur Lamb."