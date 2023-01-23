Play Brightcove video

Video report by Matthew Taylor

Plans for redeveloping a former school in Lockerbie have moved a step closer after the Scottish Government approved £2.6 million for the project.

The money is on top of £775,000 already awarded by Dumfries and Galloway Council to the Lockerbie Old School group in November 2021.

The scheme to refurbish the 145-year-old building on Dryfe Road will create a new Community Wellbeing Hub and Enterprise Centre and eight residential flats.

The Lockerbie project is one of 23 across Scotland receiving a share of a £27 million fund that aims to support projects in disadvantaged and rural communities.

The new centre is set to provide a range of flexible spaces for the local community including business start-up courses, space for health and wellbeing activities and meeting areas.

Katie Hagmann, Chair of Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Economy and Resources Committee said: “We are delighted with the news that this significant project in Lockerbie has been awarded such a substantial amount of money from the Scottish Government in recognition of its value to the local community.

“This is a reflection of the hard work put in by the committee of volunteers who had the positive vision of creating a shared, multi-use facility for the town. In addition to the funding already awarded by our Council and stakeholders, this will provide a much needed centre for wellbeing, enterprise and the Arts. Extremely well done to all involved.”

Chair of the Lockerbie Old School charity, Jackie Moffat, said: “I cannot begin to tell you how excited myself and my fellow trustees are with the news that the council have secured the £2.63 million funding for us. This marks a historic point in our journey, because as a result we have now achieved 100% of the £5.1 million we need to bring the dream we have had since 2013 to reality.”

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...