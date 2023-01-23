A man from Carlisle has admitted calling police and falsely claiming that there was a bomb inside a vehicle close to the city’s Durranhill station.

Matthew Neale, aged 46, faced one charge when he appeared in front of a judge at Carlisle Crown Court on Monday 23 January.

During a brief hearing, Neale pleaded guilty to communicating false information with intent.

According to court papers, Neale did so having communicated information which he knew was false, with the intention to induce false belief within the police “that a bomb was present in a vehicle within the vicinity of Durranhill police station.”

Neale’s bogus bomb threat at Cumbrian Police’s divisional headquarters — occurred on Tuesday 27 December during the course of two phone calls he admitted to making.

Judge Nicholas Barker adjourned the case and said a pre-sentence report should be prepared by the probation service.

There will also be discussions involving the defendant’s legal team to determine whether a psychiatric report should also be produced to assist the judge who passes sentence.

Neale attended today’s hearing remotely over a video link and was represented by barrister Kim Whittlestone.

He is due to be sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday 24 February, and will be remanded in custody in he meantime.

