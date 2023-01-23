Play Brightcove video

Striker Joe Garner is looking forward to playing in front of the home fans on his return to Brunton Park.

Experienced striker Joe Garner returns to Brunton Park tomorrow night (Tuesday 24 January), following his move back to Carlisle United.

He's expected to be part of the squad as Paul Simpson’s side seek to continue their run of good form against Hartlepool United.

The Cumbrians are currently fourth in League Two, with a game in hand over third placed Northampton Town.

Garner - who has played for clubs including Nottingham Forest and Rangers - joins on an 18-month deal from Fleetwood Town.

Reflecting on his fourth stint with the Blues, Garner said: “I suppose you could say that it feels like coming home.”

“I’ve always had a good time at Carlisle and I’m just really happy to be back. I want to be part of something special.”

As he hopes to help Carlisle reach the playoff places for promotion to League One, Garner is also full of praise for the passion of the Blues’ fans.

“I think I’ve always had a good relationship with all of the fans here since day one. It’s a massive club and that’s why I am really happy to be here.

“I’ve been all over with different clubs and with the people up here, you won’t find better fans anywhere in the country.”

During his first stint with Carlisle in the 2006-2007, Garner left the club at the top end of the table, pushing for promotion.

“Unfortunately I got a bad injury that year, but we’d beaten teams like Leeds, Bournemouth and Swansea, and nobody liked to play us. We just fell short in the end, maybe through injuries, so there’s a little bit of unfinished business. I want to help to get the club back to where it should be.”

He’s optimistic about the squad’s chances of securing a play-off place.

“I think the gaffer is on the right path with it and, in fact, I think the whole club is on the right path towards heading back up that way. Whether we get it done this year, or next year, we’ll all be fighting in the same place and what will be, will be.

“I’ll definitely try to do my bit. I think as you get older you mature as a person and I am confident that I can score goals at this level and help the team. That’s what I’ll be trying to do.”

