M6 reopens near Carlisle following motorcycle crash

Two lanes of the M6 northbound between junctions 41 and 42 have reopened following a motorcycle crash this morning, Tuesday 24 January.

Cumbria Police have confirmed that a man has suffered serious injuries.Officers were contacted at 7:48am this morning with a report of a one vehicle collision near Southwaite Services.The collision involved a grey Honda Forza motorcycle.

The rider, a 78-year-old man from Windermere, has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for treatment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...