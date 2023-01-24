A man in his 40s has died after his car left crashed into a wall.

The collision happened on the A595 at Crofton, near Carlisle on Monday 23 January.

A silver Honda Civic left the road and collided with a wall at about 5:20pm, a spokesperson for Cumbria Police added.

A man in his 40s, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene.

A Cumbria Police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who have yet to make contact with police - and anyone with dashcam who may have recorded the incident or the moments leading up to it."

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 164 of 23 January 2023. You can also phone on 101.

