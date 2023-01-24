Play Brightcove video

Inspector Pete Aiston explains the purpose of neighbourhood Policing Week.

Cumbria Police is highlighting the work of neighbourhood policing teams across the county during Neighbourhood Policing Week (23 - 30 January).

This year's event follows an 82% reduction in the number of calls to neighbourhood police teams in Allerdale, and a 68% decline in reports of youth anti-social behaviour, since last year's week of action.

The week brings together police officers and PCSOs with local communities to ensure residents and businesses receive the best possible local policing service.

Youth anti-social behaviour, off road vehicles, E-scooters, speeding and drug activity are among the key issues that police in Allerdale have been dealing with during the last year.

The force says that to resolve the issues of youth anti-social behaviour in Workington town centre, they have developed a “problem-solving approach,” including the implementation of a Community Beat Officer - a dedicated, locally based officer working within the community to tackle local issues.

Police statistics reveal that their work in Allerdale during the last year has seen an 82% reduction in calls to the police; a 68% reduction in youth related crimes; a 67% reduction in alcohol related admissions to West Cumbria Infirmary, and 36 teachers have been trained to educate children on alcohol abuse through the Alcohol Education Trust charity.

Through the Allerdale Local Focus Hub, officers have coordinated community engagement work, including targeted foot patrols, multi-agency community events and implemented longer-term solutions - including apprenticeships with local businesses for key offenders.

Inspector Pete Aiston from the Allerdale Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our team have done a lot of work and undertaken operational initiatives to tackle the local issues impacting Allerdale.

“We introduced community beat officers to help build on this work and ensure these issues continue to be addressed.

“We have also been supporting partner agencies though the local focus hub on initiatives such as Operation Respect and we value this type of partnership working so we can ensure a collective approach to solving problems within the community.”

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “We all want to live in safer and more respectful communities, which is why the work of the Neighbourhood Policing Teams is so important. We have been investing additional officers into neighbourhood teams and we are all committed to seeing them have real effect.”

