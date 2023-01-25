The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision on Monday 23 January have paid tribute to “a very loving dad and much loved son and brother.”

Police have confirmed the identity of the man as Stephen Pape, aged 44, from Wigton in Cumbria. The crash happened when Mr Pape’s car left the road and collided with a wall on the A595 near Crofton.

Cumbria Police say they “would like to thank those people who have assisted with the investigation into the crash,” and that they are still keen for anyone who witnessed the accident to get in touch.

