Organisers of Kendal Calling have revealed the headline acts for this year’s festival.

Nile Rodgers and Chic, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Blossoms will head to the Lake District for the event, which takes place between 27 and 30 July at Lowther Deer Park near Penrith.

The Grammy Award winning musician Nile Rodgers said: “The last time we played Kendal Calling was epic and one of my favourite shows ever. We are excited to be back this year for more good times!”

More than 20,000 people have pre-registered for tickets for the four day event, which will also see 2015 headliners Kaiser Chiefs return alongside The Lathums, Example and festival-favourite Frank Turner. General tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Saturday 28 January.

More than 25,000 people attended last year's event at Lowther Deer Park near Penrith. Credit: PA Media

In a statement, festival co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: "After an absolutely stunning festival last year, we cannot wait to get back in those fields! With Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley, Annie Mac - the line-up is looking absolutely stacked. All we need now is a bit of sun and we've got the perfect weekend!"

Blossoms, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Frank Turner will all perform at Kendal Calling 2023. Credit: ITV News / PA Media

More than 100 acts will perform across the weekend, with other attractions including the ‘Garden of Eden’ where revellers can unwind with health and wellbeing treatments and workshops. A dedicated ‘Kids Calling’ area for children, a world street food market, cinema tent and Real Ale Festival are among the other activities available for festival-goers to enjoy.

Local acts will be represented in the BBC Introducing tent, as well as the famous ‘Woodlands’ area, where musical acts line-up amongst craft workshops, hidden art installations and face painters away from the main arena.

Kendal Calling has been nominated for two prizes at the UK Festival Awards, for Best Medium Festival, and Best Family Festival.

