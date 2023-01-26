Catch Up With Representing Border 26 January 2023

On tonight's programme - the First Minister faces questions about Isla Bryson, the transgender rapist who was initially sent to a women's prison, before being moved to a facility for men. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar tells us there could soon be changes to the leadership of Dumfries and Galloway Council. And another update on the Scottish Government's transport plans comes and goes with no news about when the south of Scotland's roads and rail infrastructure will see promised improvements.

Play Brightcove video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: