Police are investigating the death of an elderly couple found in their home in the village of Kippford, three miles south of Dalbeattie.

Teams of detectives spent the day interviewing locals in door-to-door enquiries after they were called to an address in Merse Way on Wednesday 25 January.

Part of the housing development at the entrance to the village was cordoned off as detectives, CID officers and a forensic team carried out investigations.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4:20pm on Wednesday 25 January, police were called to an address in Merse Way, Kippford, near Dalbeattie.

“A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

The couple’s house - surrounded by a high fence and hedgerow - is situated in a development of over 30 homes where many of the houses are second homes or holiday homes.

One villager said: “They were elderly and seemed to keep themselves to themselves. It’s been a great shock for everyone but we haven’t been told anything by the police other than that they are investigating the deaths of the man and woman.”

