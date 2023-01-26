Police seize £600,000 cocaine haul on M6 near Penrith

Police have seized cocaine with a street value of £600,000 after stopping a car on the M6 near Penrith.

Officers stopped a vehicle on the M6 between junctions 39 and 40 on Tuesday 24 January.

Lee Green, aged 37, from Leigh, Greater Manchester was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs.

