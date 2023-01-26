Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has voiced his support for a jobs and skills fair taking place in Carlisle today, Thursday 26 January.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the 9th Annual Skills Fair, held at Carlisle College between 2:00pm and 6:30pm.

Carlisle MP, John Stevenson is hosting the annual training and recruitment event for local employers.

Residents from Carlisle and the wider Cumbria area will have the opportunity to meet a wide range of businesses and organisations who are looking to run courses and fill vacancies.

Job seekers do not need to register ahead of the event, and will be able turn up and meet with people from a wide variety of businesses and employers from around the Carlisle and North Cumbria area.

Local employers and companies including Center Parcs, McVities, North Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, Persimmon Homes, British Army, Armstrong Watson, Story Decorating, and Pirelli will be in attendance to meet residents looking for work, apprenticeships, or a change of career.

Commenting on this year’s event, Mr Stevenson said: “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, it’s vital we help give local people the opportunity to find new careers, get back into work or find the right job for them, and I am grateful to all those who are supporting this important event.

“This year’s fair will see the largest amount of businesses and training providers in attendance yet, and I do hope everyone takes the opportunity to come along and see what is on offer in our area.”

In a video posted to Twitter, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “John is a great local champion for better jobs and skills training and his annual skills fair at Carlisle College, now in it’s ninth year, is a fantastic example of businesses and training providers in the local community coming together to boost local opportunities."

